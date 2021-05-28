For a while now, there have been rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo making a move from Juventus. Now, as the transfer market date nears, Cristiano has reportedly told his teammates that he does not wish to stay with Juventus. As per the recent report, Manchester Unite is setting its eyes on CR7 is looking to have a swap deal. The Red Devils could exchange Paul Pogba for Ronaldo. As we all know Paul Pogba has been quite friendly with the fans at Juventus. Prior to his stint with Manchester United, he even played at Juve for about six years. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Told His Teammates That He Wants to Quit Juventus This Summer.

He was signed up by Juventus in 2012 and stayed until 2018. Post this, he was signed by the Red Devils. If the transfer deal works, CR7 could return to his former club. The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner has had quite a tough time at Juventus. Not only the team lost the Serie A 2020-21 title despite CR7 being the highest goal-scorer for the team but also the team was ousted from the Champions League 2020-21 in the round of 16.

There have also been reports that CR7 is not on cordial terms with his teammates at the Bianconeri as he has been sidelined by the players for the special treatment given to him. In fact not very long ago just after Juventus lost against AC Milan earlier this month, CR7 visited the Ferrari plant with the owners and skipped the practice session. We don't know if the swap deal could actually work out for Juve, but surely it's going to be an interesting summer for CR7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).