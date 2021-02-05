We have written this umpteenth amount of times that Cristiano Ronaldo has a special connect with his former club Real Madrid despite the fact that he has quit the club way back in 2018. In fact, even Real Madrid had never shied away from wishing Cristiano Ronaldo after his laurels. But today on his birthday Cristiano Ronaldo has been wished by Juventus, but his former club Real Madrid is yet to send good wishes on his birthday. This hasn’t gone down well with the fans and they have asked the Los Blancos to send out their wishes on the occasion of Ronaldo’s birthday. Cristiano Ronaldo Displays INSANE Football Skills During Juventus Training Session Leaves Georgina Rodriguez Impressed (Watch Video).

Recently after Ronaldo became the highest goal-scorer in the history of football, Real Madrid had wished on him on social media and lauded his achievement. While a few fans today reminded them about CR7’s birthday, the others sounded quite angry with the Los Blancos. The fans had been waiting for the tweet since morning and the official account of Real Madrid have posted a couple of tweets since morning, but they are not even related remotely to their former player. This did not go down well with the fans and they suggested Real Madrid to wish their former player.

Check out the tweets below:

You should add posting @Cristiano to the Agenda😕😕It's his birthday afterall — Okuhle Mtolo (@OkuhleMtolo) February 5, 2021

Won't you wish your GREATEST PLAYER EVER a Happy Birthday?🙄 — S. (@_stevesummers) February 5, 2021

Today’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday. Celebrate him! — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓿𝓿 (@marvin_enoch_) February 5, 2021

You praised CR7 the other day Is it not fitting to wish him a happy Birthday — My name is Jeremiah (@arowojay) February 5, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is now playing for Juventus since 2018 and has been doing well. But the fans even today hope to see the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner in the colours of Real Madrid.

