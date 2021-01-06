AC Milan, the current league leaders in Italy, take on defending champions Juventus at the San Siro where a win for the former could see them go 13 points clear of the Bianconeri. Stefano Pilo led AC Milan have turned back the clock with their performance this season as they are yet to taste defeat, fifteen matchday into the season. They head into the game on the back of a three game-winning run and it is certainly Inter Milan, who are bothering them more than Juventus at the moment. Visitors Juventus started their new year with a win over Udinese but manager Andrea Pirlo knows they need a string of victories if they want to have an outside chance of winning the league. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans After Becoming First Celebrity to Reach 250 Million Followers on Instagram.

Sandro Tonali received his marching orders in the game against Benevento and remains suspended for AC Milan. The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ismale Bennacer are struggling with injuries and have been ruled out. Rafael Leao has been brilliant this season for the hosts and the Portuguese forward is expected to lead their attack with Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu behind him. Franck Kessie is the player that makes the side tick and he will be carefully guarded by the Juventus players.

Alvaro Morata is sidelined for Juventus with an injury and both Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado are quarantined following a positive coronavirus test. Cristiano Ronaldo will line up alongside Paulo Dybala in a 4-4-2 formation. Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa are the conventional wingers with Rodrigo Bentancur playing as a sweeper.

When is AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

AC Milan vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on January 06, 2021 (Wednesday mid-night). The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of AC Milan vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the AC Milan vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. AC Milan have grinded out results this season despite not being at their best on several occasion. Juventus will create chances against the Rossoneri but it is the hosts that should triumph in the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).