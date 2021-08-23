Cristiano Ronaldo stepped onto the field after he was substituted during Udinese vs Juventus after missing out on the starting XI in the Serie A 2021-22 match. Ronaldo scored a goal but that was disallowed by the VAR. This did not go down well with Ronaldo's sister Elma dos Santos Aveiro who took to social media to slam the VAR. She took to social media and posted a picture of Ronaldo's goal and wrote, "‘Had you had my shoulder, you would have been onside. You need to replace the large size with medium,’ adding, ‘The robbery begins." Cristiano Ronaldo Requested to be Dropped from Serie A 2021-22 Opener Against Udinese: Reports.

As per the VAR, Ronaldo had his shoulder beyond the last defender and the goal was disallowed. The match ended with a 2-2 draw against Udinese after his goal was disallowed. Even Massimiliano Allegri lauded Ronaldo for his amazing goal which was disallowed. The Juventus manager also said that he felt that the players should have played better in the second half of the match. Now, let's have a look at CR7's sister's post on social media.

Elma dos Santos Aveiro put up a post on social media (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is not the first time that CR7's sister has defended her brother on social media. Last time it was Katia Aveiro who had slammed Virgil van Dijk during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony. CR7 was absent in the award-giving ceremony and the Liverpool player was asked about the same. Van Dijk joked, "Why? Was he a candidate?" Now, this surely didn't go down well with CR7's sister and she had penned a long post slamming the Liverpool player.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).