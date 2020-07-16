Manchester United will be eager to return back into winning ways when they face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League 2019-20 match on Thursday. United are unbeaten in their last 18 matches across all competitions but their five-match winning run drew to an end with the 2-2 draw against Southampton at home. Crystal Palace have lost their last five Premier League matches, which includes defeat to Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United clash, should scroll below. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Three Other Players Who Could Join Red Devils This Summer.

Crystal Palace beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford when both these sides met in the reverse league fixture back in August last year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have come a long way since then and are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away matches, the last two of which they have won by a margin of three goals each. The visitors, however, have a concern with their left-backs with both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams injured. Shaw suffered a twisted ankle against Southampton, while Williams took a blow to his head and is also doubtful.

Roy Hodgson will be without striker Christian Benteke, who saw a red against Aston Villa while centre-backs Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are out hamstring and thigh injuries respectively. Mason Greenwood is also a doubt for United and has a swollen ankle after a rash challenge from Oriol Romeu in the previous match.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manchester United custodian David de Gea (MUN) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Patrick van Aanholt (CRY) and Harry Maguire (MUN) can be picked as the defenders for this match.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Paul Pogba (MUN) are must picks in midfield. Both might not start but will have a role to play at some stage in the game. Wilfried Zaha (CRY), James McArthur (CRY) and Andros Townsend (CRY) will be the other midfielders.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Manchester United duo Anthony Martial (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN) will form the two-man attack line forward.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (MUN) should be picked as the captain for this fantasy side while Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha (CRY) can be made the second-choice captain.

