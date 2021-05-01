Manchester City could be celebrating a fifth Premier League title by the end of this weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side are sitting 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League 2020-21 points table with five games remaining. City visit Crystal Palace on May 01 (Saturday) knowing their win and a possible Manchester United defeat to Liverpool on Sunday can confirm their title win. Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match in EPL will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium. Roy Hodgson’s Palace are 13th in the table and have won only one game in their last seven. Meanwhile, fans looking for the free live streaming and live telecast details for the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match should scroll down for all details. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Captain Available for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Semi-Final Second Leg Clash vs Chelsea, Confirms Coach Zinedine Zidane.

Pep Guardiola's side arrive at Selhurst Park after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-finals. They have won each of their last seven away matches across all competitions and are also on a three-match winning run. City will, however, miss centre-back John Stones, who is serving the second of his two-match suspension following a red card against Aston Villa. Crystal Palace, on the other, have a long injury list with Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins all out with injuries.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London. The game will be played on May 01 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels will be live telecasting the match on television in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for the free live streaming online of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2020-21 can watch the live-action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel fans can also live stream the CRY vs MCI match live on the JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

