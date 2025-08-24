Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Crystal Palace will play host to Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League as the hosts look to build on their draw with Chelsea in the opener. Having already succeeded in the FA Community Shield, the London club has made a strong start to the campaign and it is safe to say they are going through one of the most successful spells in the club’s history. Opponents Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, secured all three points with a home win over Brentford and gaining early momentum is on their cards. Crystal Palace versus Nottingham Forest will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports network from 6:30 PM IST. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Move to Top Spot With Dominant Win Over Leeds United.

Eddie Nketiah, Chadi Riad, and Cheick Doucoure continue to miss games for Crystal Palace due to injuries, while Daichi Kamada is not match fit and might miss out. Eberechi Eze has left the club for Arsenal and will not be part of the squad. Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but is set to be part of the defensive line. Jean-Philippe Mateta will be shouldering the goal-scoring responsibility.

Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee, and Arnaud Kalimuendo are the summer arrivals for Nottingham Forest and the trio are in contention for a start. Nicolas Dominguez misses out due to fitness issues. Morgan Gibbs-White will be the key playmaker with Chris Wood leading the attacking line. Callum Hudson-Odoi will use his pace and trickery to create chances out wide.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest United Match Details

Match Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Date Sunday, August 24 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Selhurst Park, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Crystal Palace will go up against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 24. The Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest match is set to be played at Selhurst Park in London and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest online viewing options, read below. Eberechi Eze Completes Transfer Move to Arsenal From Crystal Palace; Midfielder Unveiled at Emirates Stadium, To Wear No 10 Jersey (See Pics and Video)

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network and it will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will create plenty of chances in this tie, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

