RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upemacano has been one of the best-emerging centre-backs in football at the moment and several clubs have expressed interest in signing the Frenchman. The 22-year-old was tipped to leave in the summer with Arsenal and Manchester United among the favourites but a move didn’t go through as Leipzig didn’t want to lose their star man but he could be on the move. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker, Becomes Third Player to Score 250 Goals in Bundesliga.

According to German news ourlet TZ, Bayern Munich have identified Dayot Upemacano as their main target and are favourites to sign the youngster when he decides to leave RB Leipzig. According to the publication, Premier League giants Chelsea have also shown interest in signing the 22-year-old centre back.

Bayern Munich consider the Frenchman to be the ideal replacement for David Alaba, who is set to leave the club in the summer after deciding not to renew his contract with the Bavarians. Upemacano joined RB Leipzig in 2017 and since then has been one of the best defenders in the German league while playing an important part in the club's Champions League run last season.

Dayot Upemacano has won 133 duels this season, which is more than any of the current Bayern Munich centre backs plus his style will suit Hansi Flick’s high-pressing style of play. The Frenchman is contracted to Leipzig until 2023 but he has a clause that will allow him to leave in the summer for €40 million

Bayern Munich have had their problems this season, having a worst defensive start for the first time in 39 years. The record champions have conceded 24 times in 15 games until now and are looking to add reinforcements in that area. Along with David Alaba, 32-year-old Jerome Boateng might be on his way out in the summer as well.

