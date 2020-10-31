It’s a Super Saturday and the IPL 2020 schedule offers us a doubleheader match. The first game is between Shreyas Iyer’s men Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. The second match of the day will be between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad. But we shall talk about the live streaming details of the first game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. So after three back to back losses, Delhi Capitals will look to get back on to the winning streak with a win over the Mumbai Indians. The onus of the team lies on the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer to take the team to a massive win. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Whereas Rohit Sharma’s men have already made way into the play-offs. Talking about the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, he could miss out on the game once again and Keiron Pollard will once again continue to fill, his shoes. Sharma has been away from the team for three games now. Mumbai Indians might not even change their winning combination and could continue with the same squad. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

DC vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 51 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can catch the live action of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the DC vs MI match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD channels with English commentary. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi will be providing live-action in Hindi. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 51 on Disney+ Hotstar

All IPL matches are also shown live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the DC vs MI, IPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar to catch the live action of all IPL 2020 matches. Subscription can be completed by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

