Dele Alli has found game time hard to come by in recent months at Tottenham Hotspur as the Englishman has found himself on the bench, more than he would have liked. The 24-year-old has played just over 300 minutes in all competitions this season, scoring twice and assisting once. But most of his game-time has come in Europa League, a competition where Jose Mourinho has mainly opted for his second-string team. ‘Dele Alli’s Sensational Catch Will Remind Fans of Ravindra Jadeja!’ Tottenham Hotspur Share Video of Footballers Playing Cricket, Twitter React.

According to Daily Mail, Paris Saint Germain are set to revive their interest in Dele Alli and will make a loan bid for the midfielder in January as they believe Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let go of the Englishman after a poor start to the season. The French club wanted to sign the 24-year-old in the summer but were unable to complete a move as Spurs did not sanction the move.

It is clear that Dele Alli does not feature in manager Jose Mourinho’s future plans as the midfielder has hardly played in the Premier League since being substituted at half-time in the opening day defeat against Everton. A 21-minute cameo in the 6-1 win against Manchester United being his only other contribution in the league in the following 10 games.

The Midfielder was also an unused substitute in the final Europa League game against Antwerp, which the North London club won 2-0 to secure the top spot in the group. ‘Let's not run away from reality. A player on the bench who realizes all five subs have been used of course is not a happy player and I would not expect him to be happy’ said Mourinho about Dele Alli after the game.

Dele Alli needs to play regularly if he is to make it in time for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the delayed European Championships next summer and if PSG come in with a desirable offer, the 24-year-old might leave.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).