Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another milestone in his career as the five-time Ballond’Or winner surpassed Brazilian legend Pele’s career goals tally after brace against Udinese on Sunday at the Juventus Stadium. The Biancioneri kept pace with the teams above them after a 4-1 win as they moved to fifth in the table with Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa also getting themselves on the scoresheet. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 250 Million Followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal and then in the 70th minute as he netted his 14th goal of the league. Along with this, the 35-year-old went past Pele’s official goal tally. The former World Cup winner had netted 757 goals for the likes of Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil but the Portuguese has now netted 758 times in his career.

With his brace, the Juventus superstar now sits second in the list of all-time goal-scoring charts in football, only behind Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican, who had netted 805 official goals in 530 matches between 1932 and 1955. Bican had played for the likes of Slavia Prague, Rapid Vienna along with representing Austria and Czechoslovakia at the international level.

Juventus got back to winning ways after suffering the first loss of the season in 2020’s final game against Fiorentina but still have ground to make u in the Serie A title race. Andrea Pirlo’s men currently find themselves 10 points behind league leaders AC Milan but have a game in hand over the Rosonneri’s.

Cristiano Ronaldo also took his goal-tally of the season to 20 goals for club and country, achieving that number for the 15th consecutive season. This was also the Portuguese stars sixth brace in Serie A this season, a joint-record alongside Robert Lewandowski in the top 5 leagues.

