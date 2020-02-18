DOR vs PSG Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Football Match

Dortmund vs PSG (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund (DOR) will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. DOR vs PSG match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on February 18, 2020 (Late Tuesday Night). This will be the third meeting between the sides in European competitions with the previous two encounters ending in draws during the 2010-11 Europa League group stages. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain in UCL 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Neymar Jr Reveals New Hairstyle, Shaves Off Neon-Pink Hair (See Photo).

Borussia Dortmund secured their place in the knock-out rounds of the competition on the final matchday of the group stages at the expense of Italian giants Inter Milan. PSG, on the other hand, had smooth sailing in their group as they remain undefeated with five wins and one draw. The French giants were also the third-highest goal-scorers in the group stages of the prestigious tournament. Erling Haaland Fails to Score For First Time This Season After Playing Full 90 Minutes.

Borussia Dortmund will be without the services of captain Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney due to injury while an ankle problem has ruled out Julian Brandt. Meanwhile, Neymar Jr is expected to recover from a rib injury ahead of this match and his addition will give an extra boost to the French champions. Presnel Kimpembe is the only regular starter from PSG who is a doubt for this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Roman Burki (DOR) should be your keeper for this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should go for three defenders as it could be a high-scoring affair. The players in your defence should be Achraf Hakimi (DOR), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thomas Meunier (PSG).

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Both teams have great attacking talent in the middle of the park and the players in your midfield should be Raphael Guerreiro (DOR), Axel Witsel (DOR), Marco Veratti (PSG) and Angel Di Maria (PSG).

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jadon Sancho (DOR) should be your captain for this match while Neymar (PSG) should be the vice-captain. The remaining player in your team must be Erling Haaland (DOR).

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Roman Burki (DOR) (GK), Achraf Hakimi (DOR), Marquinhos (PSG), Thomas Meunier (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (DOR), Axel Witsel (DOR), Marco Veratti (PSG), and Angel Di Maria (PSG), Jadon Sancho (DOR), Neymar (PSG) and Erling Haaland (DOR)

The German heavyweights have gone past the round of 16 stages once in the last five years and if Dortmund want to break this trend, they need to get the better of the reigning French champions who are led by their former manager Thomas Tuchel. This will be an important match for both the teams and a win will give them confidence in their search of European glory.