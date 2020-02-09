Erling Haaland Fails to Score For First Time This Season After Playing Full 90 Minutes During Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Clash

Erling Haaland (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Erling Braut Haaland has been a revelation this season and is scoring goals for fun since the start of the campaign. The 19-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg and has been brilliant for them since signing in the January transfer window. The youngster has scored 36 goals in 27 appearances this season – 28 for Salzburg and 8 for Dortmund – but could not find the back of the net in Dortmund’s clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. This was the first time that the teenager has failed to register after playing the full 90 minutes. Emre Can Scores Worldie on Borussia Dortmund Debut.

Erling Haaland could not find a way to the goal against Leverkusen on Saturday, which was coincidently the first occasion that the Norwegian was held scoreless after playing the entire game for the first time this season. The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes for just seven times before yesterday and managed to get a goal every time including hat-tricks against Parndorf, Wolfsberger and Hartberg. In the eight games, Haaland has played the entire match he has managed to get himself in the score sheet 15 times. Erling Haaland Scores Hattrick as Borussia Dortmund Debut.

Dortmund eventually lost the game 4-3 after conceding two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match and as a result failed to close the gap on Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig who are above them in the points table. This was a big result in terms of the title race as the Yellow and Black could slip down to fifth in team standings if other results go against them.