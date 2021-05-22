Barcelona (BAR) will take on Eibar (EIB) in their final La Liga fixture of the 2020-21 season. The EIB vs BAR clash will be played at the Municipal Stadium in Ipurua, Eibar on May 22, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have their fates sealed and will be aiming to end the season on a positive note. Meanwhile, fans searching for EIB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona’s Last La Liga 2020-21 Game to Take Rest Before Copa America.

Barcelona will head into the game without regular starters Lionel Messi and Pedri, who have been given a rest ahead of the busy international fixtures. It will be good news for Eibar, who will play in the Segunda Division next season after being relegated. Despite this being the final fixture, the Catalans have a lot to play for as a defeat could see them finish fourth, their worst position in over a decade.

EIB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Neto (BAR) must be the keeper of your team.

EIB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – R Soares (EIB), Gerard Pique (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR) must be the defenders.

EIB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Takashi Inui (EIB), Pedro Leon (EIB), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Ilaix Moriba (BAR), Frenkie De Jong (BAR) must be the midfielders.

EIB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Antoine Griezmann (BAR), Sergi Enrich (EIB) must be the forwards.

EIB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Neto (BAR), R Soares (EIB), Gerard Pique (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Takashi Inui (EIB), Pedro Leon (EIB), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Ilaix Moriba (BAR), Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR), Sergi Enrich (EIB).

Antoine Griezmann (BAR) must be the captain of your EIB vs BAR Dream11 Team while Sergi Enrich (EIB) can be named as the vice-captain.

