El Clasico 2020, Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India

Real Madrid (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

It is time for the biggest game on the planet as Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga. The Los Blancos have been poor of late with their latest defeat coming against Manchester City in Europe. They trail Barcelona by three points in the league and a win against their arch-rivals should bring them level. With no wins in their last three, Zinedine Zidane is a man under a lot of stress. Barcelona are beginning to settle under new manager Quique Setien but have been unpredictable this season when it comes to consistency. They thrashed Eibar 5-0 last weekend only to be held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in their Champions League game. Real Madrid Vs Barcelona - Live Football Score.

Eden Hazard is likely to miss the majority of the season owing to an ankle problem while another attacker Rodrygo Goes is suspended. Toni Kroos should make a comeback in the starting eleven at the expense of Luka Modric. Vinicius Jr was the only bright spot for Real Madrid against Manchester City and the Brazilian will play against Barcelona. Casemiro has been rock solid in the Los Blancos' midfield and needs to stamp his authority on the game tonight for the hosts to do well. Diego Maradona Predicts End of the Road for Lionel Messi After Barcelona’s Disappointing 1–1 Champions League Draw With Napoli.

Full-back Jordi Alba is back in the squad after a long lay-off which is a significant boost for Quique Setien. Arthur should replace an out of form Ivan Rakitic in the middle with Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets his partners. Barcelona's attacking foray will depend on their talismanic skipper Lionel Messi and how well he does to break away from the man-marking accorded to him.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico 2020, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 football match is scheduled to take place on March 02 (late Sunday night). The match will kick off at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico 2020, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Sadly, Real Madrid vs Barcelona live telecast will not be available on any channels in India as there is no official broadcaster for Spanish La Liga 2019-20. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPN) did telecast previous season in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico 2020, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Despite the unavailability of the official broadcaster of Spanish La Liga in India (which means no Hotstar or Sony Liv app), one can still catch Real Madrid vs Barcelona match online via live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. You can also follow LatestLY for live football score updates. Real Madrid's morale is down at the moment which provides Barcelona with a perfect opportunity to claim a vital away win. There will not be many goals and the team that scores first will enjoy the upper hand.