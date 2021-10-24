Apart from India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 we also have yet another mouth-watering tie between Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga 2021-22which will be played at Camp Nou. The El Clasico 2021 match will begin at 07.45 pm and the fans are surely eager for the kickoff. We shall have a look at the predicted playing XI for both teams, but before that let’s quickly have a look at the preview. Both teams have announced their Playing XI for their match. While Barcelona is bosted with the news of Jordi Alba who had been out due to an injury. From India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United Taking on Liverpool, Here’s the List of Events That Will Keep You Busy on Oct 24, 2021.

It is said that he will receive a few injections but will still be available for the match. Ronald Araujo will be down with a hamstring whereas Pedri will be away due to a thigh injury. Ousmane Dembélé and Martin Braithwaite will be away from the match owing to a knee injuries. On the other hand, Real Madrid too could be bereft of the services of three key players including Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema. The French footballer did not train on Friday and surely manager Carlo Ancelotti is sweating over his fitness.

Barcelona Squads:

🚨 SQUAD LIST! 🚨#ElClásico 1 ter Stegen 2 Dest 3 Piqué 5 Sergio 6 Riqui Puig 9 Memphis 10 Ansu Fati 11 Demir 13 Neto 14 Coutinho 15 Lenglet 17 L de Jong 18 Jordi Alba 19 Kun Agüero 20 S Roberto 21 F de Jong 22 O Mingueza 23 Umtiti 24 Eric 26 Iñaki Peña 28 Nico 30 Gavi 31 Balde — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2021

Real Mardid:

Check out the predicted playing XI for both teams below.

Barcelona Probable Lineup (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, de Jong; Dest, Depay, Fati

Real Madrid Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Both teams are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation. Stay tuned to this space as we shall be bringing out the live streaming and online telecast details for you.

