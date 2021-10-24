It's a Super Sunday and it's going to be quite a busy day for sports lovers. This Sunday will turn out to be a sporting feast as we have electrifying matches in cricket, football and F1. We shall have five interesting events coming up in the day and surely the fans will be hunting for more screens to get the updates of every encounter. Apart from the mouth-watering tie between India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021, we have four other games that will keep the sports lovers busy throughout the evening. So first we have the game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021. Then after at 07.30, we have India vs Pakistan the same tournament which is touted to be the 'Mother of All Battles'. Pakistani Journalist Requests KL Rahul to Not Play Well and Asks MS Dhoni to Not Apply His Tactics Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 Match (Watch Video)

Then next we shall have a couple of games in football which will keep the Internet buzzing throughout the evening. So almost five minutes later after the start of India vs Pakistan, we shall have yet another sizzling encounter which is the El Clasico 2021 match obviously between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The match will take place at Camp Nou at 07.45 pm IST. We shall also be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo taking on the field against Liverpool in the EPL 2021. Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-21 match will kick off at 09.00 pm. Last but not least we shall have Formula 1, United States Grand Prix 2021 which will be held at 02.30 am IST which will be held at the Circuit of Americas. Needless to say that the day will be quite busy for the sporting lovers.

