England will be facing minnows Andorra in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifier Group K fixture with the Three Lions looking to continue their winning streak. The team has played three matches so far and won all of them to lead the points table. Under the management of Thomas Tuchel, England is expected to scale great heights and finally end their long trophy drought. They have a fascinating group of players and will be overwhelming favourites for this tie. Opponents Andorra on the other hand have lost four times already in the qualifying campaign and it will take a special effort from them to come away with a positive result. England versus Andorra starts at 9:30 PM IST.

Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and Levi Colwill are the players missing out for England due to injuries. Harry Kane has been in good form for Bayern Munich and will play the lone striker up top with Morgan Rogers as the playmaker slotting in behind him. Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford will be the pick for the two wide attacking positions. Arsenal’s Declan Rice will form the double pivot in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson.

Andorra will opt for a defensive 5-4-1 formation with Iker Alvarez in goal, who is expected to have a busy game. Pau Babot and Joao Teixeira in central midfield will sit deep and try and shield the backline. Guillaume Lopez will be the target man upfront and he will need to be smart in terms of possession.

England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Saturday, September 6 Time 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Villa Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The England National Football Team is set to take on the Andorra National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, September 6. The England vs Andorra match is set to be played at the Villa Park, and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Swarm of Bees Stop Football Match in Tanzania; Players, Officials Lie Flat on the Ground to Avoid Being Stung (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The England vs Andorra live telecast will be on the Sony Sports TV channels. For England vs Andorra online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch England vs Andorra live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. England will score a few goals in this game enroute a routine victory for the home side.

