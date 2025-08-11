Mumbai, August 11: Brazil international Joao Pedro, who joined Chelsea last month, said his ambitions after signing for the Blues is winning titles with club. Chelsea signed the 23-year-old forward from Brighton and Hove Albion on long-term deal that runs through to 2033. PSG Manager Luis Enrique Slaps Brazilian Striker Joao Pedro After Chelsea Win FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

“When you join Chelsea, there’s only one thing to think about: winning titles. In every tournament you play, you represent Chelsea, and the goal is to win. That is my ambition—to win titles with Chelsea," Pedro said on JioHotstar.

Sharing why he chose Chelsea as the next step in his career, he added, "It’s because of the club’s history. Growing up in Brazil, I saw so many people watch football and support Chelsea. I was one of those youngsters. Chelsea had brilliant players in the past and still has great players now. It’s a big club, and that’s why I chose to join.”

The versatile forward further revealed his conversations with Chelsea legend David Luiz, saying, "I'm a little close to David Luiz. I spoke with him about Chelsea, my career, and how I can develop better, and he has been very helpful to me."

Joao brought top-flight experience having also represented Brazil on the international stage with three caps.

"I’m a very technical player. I love to score goals. When I was younger, I also played in midfield, so I can provide good passes to my teammates. Overall, I’d say I’m a quality, technical player," he said.

Pedro signed off by sharing how his experience in the Premier League and Europe has helped his development.

"Spending a long time in one league makes it easier for a player to adapt. For example, moving from my previous club to Chelsea is easier because it’s the same league, just different players. I think once I start training with my new teammates, it will be good. Playing in the league already means it will be easier for me," concluded Pedro.

