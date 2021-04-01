Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola have held talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta over a possible transfer of the Borussia Dortmund striker. Haaland, 20, has been linked with several top clubs with Real Madrid and Manchester City also in the fray to sign the Norwegian superstar. Reports in Spain state that Barcelona’s chief Laporta, sporting director Mateu Alemany attended a meeting with Raiola and Haaland Sr to discuss the possibilities of a deal that would bring the Dortmund star to Camp Nou. David Alaba Transfer News Update: Barcelona To Pull Out Of Race For Bayern Munich Defender.

Haaland joined Dortmund from FC Salzburg in January and has already scored 49 goals in as many appearances for the Bundesliga club. Three years still remain in Haaland’s contract at Dortmund but the release clause in his contract gets activated next June. ESPN FC reports state that Dortmund are willing to accept a fee around the region of 190 million Euros this summer. Paul Pogba Transfer News Update: Manchester United Could Lose World Cup-Winning Midfielder This Summer.

Barcelona are not in a position to pay such a humongous fee but club president Laporta reportedly see Haaland’s signing as a strategic signing that would strengthen Barcelona for many seasons to come. The Blaugrana side are in dire need of a striker especially with Antoine Griezmann misfiring and Martin Brathwaite not upto the required level.

But the club is aware that their current financial situation will make any deal difficult with Real Madrid and Manchester City better placed. The latter’s financial might gives it the added advantage of pursing Haaland away from both the La Liga giants. The report from ESPN also states that the strong relationship between Raiola and Laporta could work in Barcelona’s favour. Barcelona had considered a move for Haaland in 2020 but a bid was ruled out by the then sporting director Eric Abidal.

Haaland’s signing could also reportedly persuade Lionel Messi to remain at the club. Messi’s contract at Barcelona ends in three months and the Argentine is yet to make a call in his future. Barcelona’s exit from the UEFA Champions League have also made it difficult for the club to ask their record appearance maker to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

