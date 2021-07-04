England set a new defensive record with their crushing 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-final of the Euro 2020 on Sunday. Star striker Harry Kane continued his goalscoring form with a brace with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson added to the scoresheet as the Three Lions put up a convincing performance in Rome to add weight to their tournament favourites title. Jordan Pickford has been one of their heroes in the Euros so far with the Everton goalkeeper ensuring that England is yet to concede a goal in this entire tournament. Yes, you read that right. England hasn't conceded a single goal in Euro 2020 and are already in the semi-finals of the competition. Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Book a Berth in Semi-Finals of Euro 2020, Thrashes Ukraine 4-0 (Watch Goal Highlights)

In addition to the match against Ukraine, England have also kept clean sheets in all their three Group D games and their last-16 win over Germany. It also means that England have also set a record of playing most consecutive games in an European competition, without conceding even one goal.

England have also kept clean sheets in the friendlies against Austria and Romania in the friendlies ahead of the Euros, in addition to maintaining a streak of keeping clean sheets in five consecutive matches in the competition. That sets the record to seven straight games without conceding a goal, which is a record.

Pickford also became the first England keeper since Gordon Banks in 1966 to keep seven consecutive clean sheets. Defenders John Stones, Maguire, Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw too deserve a lot of credit for being absolutely rock-solid at the back. Manager Gareth Southgate also created a record of his own with England's win over Ukraine. He became only the second England manager after Alf Ramsey to secure a last-four spot for England in both the World Cup and European championships.

England are certainly favourites now, after having made it to the semi-finals. They would now face Denmark in the semi-final on July 8 in Wembley, with a spot in the final up for grabs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).