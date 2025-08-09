Everton will lock horns with AS Roma in what promises to be a fascinating pre-season club friendly. The English Premier League side will look to end their pre-season campaign on a high when they host the Serie A giants AS Roma in their new home stadium. David Moyes and his men did not have a good time in pre-season this year with a forgettable tour of the United States, where they lost to Bournemouth and West Ham and drew 2-2 with Manchester United in the Premier League Summer Series. The Premier League 2025-26 season is not very far away and Everton would be looking to put their best foot forward against a tough Italian side in AS Roma. Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Reacts After 2–2 Draw Against Everton, Says ‘We Were Little Bit Lazy’.

AS Roma on the other hand, have experienced a bit of success in the pre-season so far and would look to close it out with a victory over Everton. Victories over 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Cannes and Lens have given Roma some momentum in their pre-season, but they enter this clash on the back of a 0-4 loss at the hands of Aston Villa, something that Gian Piero Gasperini and his men would look to put behind as quickly as possible.

In terms of team news, Everton might have new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as part of the matchday squad and James Tarkowski's return from a hamstring injury will be a big boost for David Moyes' side. Roma, on the other hand, will look to have new signing Evan Ferguson lead the attack and unfortunately, star player Paulo Dybala will continue to remain out of action for now. Roma’s Paulo Dybala and Staff Pay Heartwarming Tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield Ahead of Everton Pre-Season Friendly (Watch Video),

Everton vs AS Roma, Match Details

Match Everton vs AS Roma Date Saturday, August 9 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Hill Dickinson Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Everton TV (Live Streaming)

When Is Everton vs AS Roma, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Everton will take on AS Roma in a pre-season club friendly 2025 on Saturday, August 9. The Everton vs AS Roma club friendly match is set to be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Everton vs AS Roma, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the Everton vs AS Roma match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find the Everton vs AS Roma live telecast on any TV channel. For Everton vs AS Roma, online viewing options, read below.

Is Everton vs AS Roma, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans, however, have an online viewing option for Leeds United vs AC Milan. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs AS Roma club friendly 2025 live streaming on Everton TV but after purchasing a video pass. Users can also follow both clubs' social media handles to follow Everton vs AS Roma live score updates. Fans can expect the match to end in a 1-1 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).