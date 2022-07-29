Everton are still searching for their first win of the pre-season as they take on Dynamo Kyiv in the latest friendly fixture. The clash will be played at Goodison Park on July 29, 2022 (Friday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv, pre-season friendly live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal 2-0 Everton, Club Friendlies 2022: Gabriel Jesus Scores Again In Gunners' Pre-Season Win.

Everton have been poor so far in their pre-season fixtures as they have suffered defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Minnesota. Frank Lampard will be hoping for a better display from his team as they return home to take on Ukraine Dynamo Kyiv, who are fresh off their UCL qualifying round success against Fenerbache.

When is Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv friendly clash will be played at the Goodison Park in Merseyside on July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 12:15 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Everton vs Dynamo Kyiv, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on Everton's official app. The official site of Everton FC would provide live streaming of this game for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2022 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).