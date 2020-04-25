Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Video of Himself Hitting the Ball with his As* Goes Viral, Further Teases Chelsea Fans Flaunting his Football Skills (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the best footballers in the history of the sport and has always impressed people with is unbelieve skills. However, there are times that he messes up with his skills and invites a jibe from the fans and his peers. Here was one occasion that led the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to get jibed by the fans in the stadium. Ronaldo’s old video of him hitting the ball with his as* went viral on social media. The Juventus star who then played for Manchester United further teased the fans by flaunting his skills. So here’s exactly what happened. Barcelona Takes Indirect Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo After English Magazine Labels Lionel Messi As GOAT, Stirs Debate Once Again (Read Tweets).

This incident happened when ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester United when the Portugal star messed up with his skill. Needless to say that the entire stadium started booing him. CR7 like always couldn’t keep shut and thus he responded by flicking the ball up and over his head and catching it between his knees. Immediately the hoots changed to applauds. The old video of CR7 went viral on social media. Check it out below:

Cristiano Ronaldo really was the cockiest bastard going. pic.twitter.com/cnjV5sS8Xb — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) April 24, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Real Madrid in 2009. Even Manchester United former manager Sri Alex Ferguson had praised Ronaldo in his autobiography. “Cristiano was the most gifted player I managed,” Ferguson wrote in his autobiography. As of now, he plays for Juventus since 2018. He broke his 10 year-long stints with Real Madrid.