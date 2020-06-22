Football fans might not be able to witness the action in La Liga 2019-20 in stadiums due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, Barcelona have come up with a unique idea through which the players can feel the presence of the fans during their clash against Atletico Madrid on June 30 at Camp Nou. The club has come up with a campaign called 'We All Play' in which the fans can ‘symbolically’ mark their presence in the stadium. All an individual needs to do purchase a Barcelona jersey with their names written on it and the club will place those jerseys in empty seats. Barcelona Confirms Frenkie De Jong's Injury, No Date Fixed for His Return.

According to a press release, the campaign is initiated so that the players aren’t greeted by empty seats during the clash. As per the plan, the jersey bought by the club will be positioned in one of the seats of the first-tier stands. Post-match, the fans will be emailed a link to a picture in which they’ll be able to identify their jersey. Also, the jerseys placed in the stadiums will be delivered to the fans’ home after being washed by disinfectants.

However, in order to participate in the campaign, a fan will need to buy the jersey before June 26 and the revenue collected by the campaign will be donated to various charity groups engaged in the battle with the COVID-19 virus.

Well, it’s certainly an interesting step to boost up the morale of the players and it will be interesting to see what impact the campaign will have in the game. As of now, Lionel Messi and Co are placed at the second position with 65 points. However, a victory in the upcoming encounter will see them going at the pinnacle of the standings. On the other hand, Atletico are placed at the second position and they also must leave no stones unturned to defeat the Catalans at their own backyard.

