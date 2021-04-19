Juventus and Barcelona are among the founding members of the controversial European Super League. Now, this has sent a wave of excitement among the fans as they do not have to wait longer to watch the epic battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The netizens have posted tweets on social media where they emphasise the fact that they will be relishing the battle between Messi and Ronaldo quite frequently. Talking about the European Super League, clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have mentioned that reject the formation of the league. UEFA Says Player, Club Participating in Super League Will Be Ban From UEFA and FIFA Football Tournaments.

Also, UEFA has been opposing the idea of the league and has warned the clubs that any participation in the league will be barred from playing their league and also will not be playing in the FIFA clubs. Apart from Juventus and Barcelona, teams like Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and others have become the founding members of the Europan Super League. It is widely reported that JP Morgan will be funding the league.

For now, let's have a look at the tweets by fans below:

Arsenal's back 4 after seeing they have to play Messi and Ronaldo six times a year in the Super League:#europeansuperleague pic.twitter.com/XEsAZOcrJu — Nathan #RestoreTheSnyderverse (@TheNathonian) April 19, 2021

Messi and Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ‘running it back’ for the 7th time in their first Super League season pic.twitter.com/CU2COLAnIw — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) April 19, 2021

In European Super League

Messi and Ronaldo in the Super League pic.twitter.com/xwzFO1pRIN — cosimo (@cosimofcj) April 18, 2021

Time to face Arsenal and Spurs

Messi and Ronaldo in the super league whenever it’s time to face Arsenal and Spurs😭: pic.twitter.com/jp0NiGoboU — F Ì Ķ Ã Ý Ø ☣ (@Fikayofmars) April 19, 2021

Last one

Messi and Ronaldo when they meet in every super league final for the next 35 years #europeansuperleague pic.twitter.com/RexPU7H7nl — Imad🥤 (@yxngxr1_) April 19, 2021

The European Super League will have 20 members and 15 of them are the founding members. The teams will be divided into two groups. Each of them will have 10 teams. The European Super League will start on August.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).