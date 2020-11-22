FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will begin their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign when they face each other at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 22, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams made it to the playoffs last season but would hope to go all the way this time around. The sides have met each other seven times in the competition with Blues winning on five occasions while The Gaurs have a solitary win and one match has ended in a draw. Bengaluru are also unbeaten in the last five fixtures against Goa. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

FC Goa are one of the most consistent teams in Indian Super League history but are yet to win the elusive trophy, reaching the finals twice. However, with new manager Juan Ferrando at the helm, The Gaurs will be hoping to end the drought. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have won the competition once, qualifying for the playoffs in all three season and would hope to regain the trophy once again this seasons. So before the Indian giants face each other, we take a look at the results of their last five encounters. FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – January 3, 2020 – Bengaluru Won 2-1

This is the most recent encounter between the two teams and Bengaluru came out on top courtesy of a brace from skipper Sunil Chettri. The Indian star scored on either side of Hugo Boumous’ solitary strike on the second half of the game.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – October 28, 2019 – Match Drawn

A last-minute penalty from Ferran Coronimas saved FC Goa from a fifth consecutive defeat against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. After a quiet first half, Udanta Singh put the visitors ahead but in the end, the points were shared on the night.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – March 17, 2019 – Bengaluru Won 1-0

This was the final of the 2018-19 Indian Super League edition and Bengaluru won to lift their maiden ISL crown. In a tightly fought game, which went into extra-time, Rahul Bheke scored in the 116th minute to lead the Blues to a crucial victory. Ahmed Jahouh was shown a red card in the game.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – February 21, 2019 – Bengaluru Won 3-0

This was a fairly one-sided affair as Bengaluru FC dominated the game and completely blew FC Goa away at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Juanan opened the scoring in the 50th minute of the game. Udanta Singh doubled the lead a few minutes later them the points were secured by Venezuelan Miku.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 22, 2018 – Bengaluru Won 2-1

Yet another brilliant performance by Bengaluru FC against FC Goa but this time at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Rahul Beke opened the scoring in the first half but Brandon Fernandes got the home side on level terms However, The Blues were once again ahead in the game as Sunil Chhetri scored a few minutes later.

