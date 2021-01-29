FC Goa and SC East Bengal are all set to have a faceoff with each other in the ISL 2020-21. The match will be hosted at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game but before that, let’s have a look at their position on the ISL 2020-21 points table and their last five results. Talking about the Gaurs they occupy the top three spots on the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team has won five games and faced an equal number of draws. FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of FCG vs SCEB in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

The remaining games have witnessed the FC Goa on the losing side. Out of the last five games played by FC Goa, the team has remained unbeaten and have won a couple of matches. The team has faced three draws. Whereas, SC East Bengal is yet to shine in the Indian Super League 7. The team is placed on number 10 of the points table with 12 points in its kitty. Out of 13 matches played by SC East Bengal, the team has won only a couple of them. They lost five matches and the remaining matches ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Furtado Stadium in Goa. The game will be played on January 29 (Friday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the HFC vs BFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

