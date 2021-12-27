Ferran Torres is all set to complete his move to Barcelona soon. The Spanish younger reportedly arrived at his new club for €55m and is set to undergo his medical with an official announcement regarding this transfer is likely to be made after that. The Spanish winger had joined Premier League champions Manchester City last year and has been out with a foot injury since October. He has returned to training, showing signs of recovery and is set to be Barcelona's first signing in the winter transfer window. His Barcelona medical would be held on Monday and it is most likely that an official announcement regarding this transfer would be made on Tuesday. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Gerard Pique Settles the Debate With A Classy Reply!

Torres is reportedly set to sign a long-term deal with Barcelona and his arrival is expected to bring some amount of sting up front as the Catalan side are staring at a disastrous La Liga 2021-22 campaign, placed seventh with 28 points, 22 points shy of leaders Real Madrid. Torres has so far, made 28 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League, since joining them from Valencia in 2020 and has scored nine times. This season, he has two goals in the Premier League.

Despite signing for Barcelona, he would not be able to play for his new side until the winter transfer window opens. That means, he is most likely to make his Barcelona debut on January 3, when Xavi's side face Mallorca in an away clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).