FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Al-Hilal has a crucial game coming up against Pachuca this evening wherein the Saudi Arabian giants will be aiming for a win to give themselves a chance of qualifying from the group. Real Madrid currently lead Group H with Salzburg at second with Al-Hilal at third. With the top two facing each other this evening in the other group match, Al-Hilal could profit with a victory. Opponents Pachuca are already ruled out with two losses and will be playing for pride here.FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Monterrey Advances to Knockout Rounds With 4–0 Victory Over Urawa Red Diamonds.

Marcos Leonardo will lead the attack for Al Hilal in the continued absence of former Fulham striker Alexander Mitrovic, who is struggling with a calf problem. Salem Aldawsari and Malcom are quality players, and they will be a key here, using their pace and trickery to create openings. Ruben Neves will be the enforcer in midfield, with his ability to dictate the tempo of the game.

Salomon Rondon is in danger of losing his place in the starting eleven to John Kennedy, who was brilliant against Real Madrid. Elias Montiel was on the scoresheet for Pachuca last time and he will play a key role. Eduardo Bauermann and Federico Pereira will spearhead the defensive unit for the team.

Al-Hilal vs Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Al-Hilal vs Pachuca Date Friday, June 27 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue GEODIS Park, Nashville Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Al-Hilal vs Pachuca FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Al-Hilal vs Pachuca is scheduled to be played at the Audi Field in Washington and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Milan 1-0 River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Francesco Pio Esposito, Alessandro Bastoni Find Net Each As Nerazzurri Enter Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Al-Hilal vs Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Al-Hilal vs Pachuca live telecast on any TV channel. For Al-Hilal vs Pachuca online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Al-Hilal vs Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Al-Hilal vs Pachuca live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Al-Hilal securing a 2-1 win.

