FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: German champions Bayern Munich came in second in group stage behind Benfica which was a surprise given the start they had got. The loss to Benfica in their last match was crucial as it brought to the fore, the issues that remain prevalent with their gameplay under boss Vincent Kompany. They face Group D winners Flamengo in the Round of 16 this evening, with an aim of returning to winning ways. It will not be easy though considering Flamengo boasts of technically gifted players, making up for a fascinating viewing.

Gerson, Erick Pulgar, Jorginho will return to the starting eleven for Flamengo with Nicolas de la Cruz as the only absentee. Gonzalo Plata will lead the attack with Gerson as the playmaker behind him. Jorginho and Erick Pulgar will form the double pivot in central midfield. Danilo will be the key player in central defence.

Harry Kane will return to lead the forward line for Bayern Munich with Jamal Musiala in the no 10 role. Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise will be deployed on the wings while Joshua Kimnmich and Leon Goretzka will battle it out in central midfield for the Bavarians. Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano will form the central defensive partnership for the Bavarians.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Date Monday, June 30 Time 01:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Flamengo vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Flamengo will look to take on the might of Bayern Munich in the ongoing Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday, June 30. The Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The Flamengo vs Bayern Munich contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST Indian Standard Time (IST). Happy Birthday Jude Bellingham! Fans Wish Real Madrid and England Football Star As He Turns 22.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Flamengo vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Flamengo vs Bayern Munich live telecast on any TV channel. For Flamengo vs Bayern Munich online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Flamengo vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Flamengo vs Bayern Munich live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Flamengo will look to start on the front foot in this game and make a contest of it although it will be Bayern Munich, who are likely to prevail.

