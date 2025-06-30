FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City finished top of Group G in the FIFA Club World Cup ahead of Juventus and next up for the former English champions is a tie against Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal. Pep Guardiola is rebuilding the club after a spate of injuries and poor form throughout the campaign, saw him go trophyless. The arrival of new players has had a positive impact with the team looking sharp in the three games they have featured in here. Opponents Al-Hilal knocked out Salzburg in the group phase and came in second behind Real Madrid. They will need to be at their very best in order to match up to City’s level. Flamengo 2–4 Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Harry Kane's Brace Sees Bundesliga Champions Set Up Quarterfinal Clash With UCL Winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City will be without the services of Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis, and Caludio Echeverri who are injured. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with Raayan Cherki as the playmaker. Omar Marmoush and Bernardo Silva will be on the wings with Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders as the holding midfielders.

Al-Hilal have been dealt a blow due to the unavailability of Salem Al-Dawsari for the game. Bono in goal should expect a busy game and he will need all the help from Kalidou Koulibaly and Hassan Al-Tambakti. Malcom and Leonardo will form the two-man forward line with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the playmaker behind them.

Manchester City vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Al-Hilal Date Tuesday, July 1 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Camping World Stadium, Orlando Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

English giants Manchester City will square off against Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a Round of 16 match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, July 1. The Manchester City vs Al-Hilal Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Manchester City vs Al-Hilal contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 06:30 AM IST Indian Standard Time (IST). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Mighty PSG Sets Sights on Another Trophy With Dominating 4–0 Win Over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Manchester City vs Al-Hilal live telecast on any TV channel. For Manchester City vs Al-Hilal online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Manchester City vs Al-Hilal live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Manchester City will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

