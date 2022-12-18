FIFA World Cup 2022 has now entered its final stage. 63 matches are over and we have found the two finalists. Lionel Messi's Argentina will face defending champions France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022, today, December 18. The match will kick off at 8.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail City. FIFA has arranged a closing ceremony for the perennial event. This ceremony will take place just ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail City. In this article, we will take a look at all the details regarding the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony. Kylian Mbappe Looks Chilled Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against Argentina vs France, See Instagram Post.

In their official statement, FIFA stated, "The final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music."

FIFA also confirmed, "'A Night to Remember' will wrap-up with a mashup of songs from the Official Soundtrack that marked memorable moments of the tournament."

"Performing live to the stadium crowd and global audience, Davido and Aisha will sing ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together’, Ozuna and Gims will do ‘Arhbo’, and the full female lineup of ‘Light the Sky’ will be present with Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal," the statement further adds.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will take place in the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail City Qatar on December 18. The ceremony will start at 7.00 pm IST(Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony on TV?

Viacom 18 Group has broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. So you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. Good Luck Lionel Messi and Argentina Images and Messages Go Viral for Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Match.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony Online?

The broadcasting rights in India for the FIFA World Cup 2022 are with Viacom 18 group. So you can watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony on JioCinema.

