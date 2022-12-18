European giants France are on the verge of making history. Les Bleus will play against Argentina in the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. If they manage to win it, they will be the first team since 1962 (Brazil) to successfully defend the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe rose as a national hero for France in the last World Cup after becoming the first teenager since Pele to score a goal in the final. Once again there will be huge pressure on Mbappe's shoulder. However, from Mbappe's recent Instagram post, it seems like the PSG forward is currently enjoying himself. Good Luck Lionel Messi and Argentina Images and Messages Go Viral for Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Match.

Mbappe Looks Chilled Before the Final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)