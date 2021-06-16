A confident Finland side would take on Russia in their second match of Euro 2020 on Wednesday. The Group B match would be played at the Krestovsky Stadium, commonly known as the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Finland, who are competing in their first major tournament, got off to a winning start by defeating Denmark 1-0 in a game where Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch. Russia on the other hand, was handed a 3-0 drubbing by World no 1 side Belgium. Romelu Lukaku scored a fascinating brace as Russia find themselves placed at the bottom of Group B. Euro 2020 Day 6 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Updated Points Table

Finland on the other hand, would hope to carry their momentum from the last match into this encounter. This is the first time that these two sides are facing off against each other at the European championships. The two teams have announced their line-ups for the match on Twitter.

Here are the lineups for both the sides:

Finland's playing for XI

Lukas Hradecky (GK) , Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio, O'Shaughnessy, Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen, Jukka Raitala, Joel Pohjanpalo, Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki, Rasmus Schuller

𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐤𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐨 | 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈 | 🇫🇮🆚🇷🇺 | #EURO2020: Suomi–Venäjä | Seuraava etappi on edessä! – The next challenge is ahead! 🦉 Markku Kanerva on nimennyt avauskokoonpanon klo 16 alkavaan päivän otteluun.#Huuhkajat #FINRUS #MeOlemmeSuomi #WeAreFinland pic.twitter.com/sez2jrju4K — Huuhkajat (@Huuhkajat) June 16, 2021

Russia's playing XI

Matvei Safonov (GK), Georgi Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes, Aleksei Miranchuk, Magomed Ozdoev, Dmitri Barinov, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Artem Dzyuba,

Вперёд, Россия, мы с тобой! 🇷🇺#НашиПарни на матч с финнами выйдут в следующем составе 📋 — Сборная России (@TeamRussia) June 16, 2021

