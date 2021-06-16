Matchday 2 of Euro 2020 will begin on June 16, 2021 (Wednesday) with a clash in Group B between competition debutants Finland and Stanislav Cherchesov’s Russia. One of the tournament favourites, Italy, will also play on Wednesday as they face dark horses Switzerland in the Group A encounter, with Wales and Turkey meeting in the remaining fixture. Meanwhile, here is Euro 2020 Day 6 schedule with match timings in IST and venues. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

The 60th edition of the European Championship began on June 11 and we have seen some massive results in the opening matchday of the competition. Debutants Finland recorded their first win in the competition, defeating Denmark while Italy, Belgium, France and England laid down an early marker as the favourites. Cristiano Ronaldo also created history, becoming the leading scorer in the Eurohistiry with a brace against Hungary.

Euro 2020 Day 6 Schedule With Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 16, 2021 Finland vs Russia 06:30 pm Saint Petersburg 2 June 16, 2021 Turkey bs Wales 09:30 pm Baku 3 June 17, 2021 Italy vs Switzerland 12:30 am Rome

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

On June 17, competition debutants North Macedonia will aim for their first-ever win at the European Championships as they face Ukraine in Group C. Meanwhile, Denmark will look to get back to winning ways against Belgium and Netherlands and Austria aim to build on the opening ay win when they face each other.

Euro 2020 Points Table

Portugal moved to the top of Group F with a commanding win over Hungary while France also record a victory in their opening game against Germany. Italy, Belgium, England also made winning starts to the campaign.

