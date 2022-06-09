Mohammed Agogo Barry, a Liberian footballer, has reportedly murdered his girlfriend following a break-up with her. The incident is said to have happened on Monday, June 6. Barry allegedly murdered Annie Lymas at Montserrado County district 17, Brewerville, Bassa Town community. The footballer, who played for Bomi County in Liberia. He has been arrested by the Liberian police.Frenkie de Jong Transfer Update: Manchester United Make First Official Bid for Barcelona Midfielder

Barry allegedly killed her after their breakup, with him having abandoned his family because of the lady. After murdering her, he left a note seeking forgiveness from his family and fans. He apologised to his family for not having taken their advice in ending this relationship. He wrote, "I know what I am about to do is sinful but I cannot live with it." Here's a picture of what is reported to be the note.

Liberian footballer, Agogo Barry is on the Run after Murdering his Girlfriend. He killed her for breaking his heart after abandoning his family for her. He Left a note apologizing to his Parents for not taking their advice on ending the Relationship. pic.twitter.com/K7UASra7RE — Onuche🤗 🦅🦍 (@x_onuvh) June 7, 2022

According to a source, Barry's family had urged the footballer to end the relationship since they suspected Lymas to be having a secret affair.

