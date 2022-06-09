Manchester United have reportedly sent an opening bid for signing Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily rumoured to be on his way out of Barcelona and it has been learnt that United are interesting in having the youngster in their squad as part of their rebuild plans under Erik ten Hag. According to a report in Express Sports, Manchester United have made an opening bid of £68.3m for the Barcelona player. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Well-Toned Body in This Shirtless Pic Ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League Match

De Jong was part of ten Hag's Ajax set up where he flourished as a player and came to be known as one of Europe's most exciting talents. A reunion could be on the cards pretty soon should the Dutchman end up joining the Red Devils. Manchester United's bid reportedly consists of £51.2m fixed transfer fee and another £17m in performance-related add-ons.

However, one of Manchester United's biggest concerns would be that De Jong is keen on having Champions League football next season and the Red Devils would compete in the Europa League instead. The 25-year-old has shown his commitment to Barcelona where his contract expires in 2026. It remains to be seen how this transfer saga goes ahead as the summer transfer window opens.

