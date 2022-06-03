Belgium and Netherlands meet in the UEFA Nations League at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The Group A4 game pits two of the quality sides of Europe with the Netherlands finally returning to their levels of the past under Louis Van Gaal. The Dutch have reached the World Cup and are on a nine-game unbeaten run. With Poland and Wales also in the fray, it is imperative for both these sides to start on a positive note. Belgium have not won any silverware despite having a star-studded squad and the Nations League represents an ideal opportunity for them to win a top honour. Spain 1-1 Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ricardo Horta Equaliser Earns Portugal Draw (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Wout Faes, Amadou Onana and Lois Openda are the uncapped players included in the Belgium squad. Eden Hazard, who has hardly played any football this season, makes the cut while Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out with injury. Romelu Lukaku is set to lead the attack and he will have Kevin de Bruyne as the playmaker behind him. Axel Witsel in midfield is likely to sit back and protect the back four.

Owen Wijndal, Rick Karsdorp, Luuk de Jong, Marten de Roon, Jordy Clasie and Arnaut Danjuma have failed to make the matchday squad. Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst are the two target men for the Dutch and no 10 Steven Berghuis behind the duo. Skipper Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Light are the key players at the back and Belgium will find it tough to break the Dutch defence.

When Is Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Belgium vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 04, 2022 (Saturday). The match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Belgium vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of this match.

Is Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. Belgium and Netherlands will likely cancel each other out throughout the 90 minutes and settle for a draw. The Lukaku Van Dijk battle will go a long way in determining the outcome of the match.

