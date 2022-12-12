France and Morocco will play the second semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and it is going to be a social occasion for the African nation as they were once a French colony. The Atlas Lions have exceeded expectations so far in the World Cup but they have reached the stage where they too will start to think about winning football’s biggest prize. Their achievements so far will take a backstage and winning the game against France will take the ascendancy. France, the 2018 Champions, are playing like they can win it back-to-back. The two teams have met five times in the past with France winning three, Morocco one and a game ending in a draw. Virat Kohli’s ‘Greatest of All Time’ Tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal’s Elimination From FIFA World Cup 2022 Is What You Need To See!

Let us look at the results of their last five encounters:

France 2 Morocco – 1988 – Morocco’s Abdelmajid Lamris scored for either side in this game to dominate the headline while Yannick Stopyra’s 49th-minute striker proved to be the winner.

Morocco 2 France 2 – 1998 - A quality game of football which Morocco ultimately won on penalties. The friendly saw goals from Laurent Blanc and Youri Djorkaeff for France while it was brace from Salaheddine Bassir to be the star performer of the game.

France 1 Morocco 0 – 1999 – Youri Djorkaeff scored the only goal of the game for the 1998 World Cup winners. France had some special talent on the pitch for this game with the likes of Robert Pires and Nicolas Anelka coming off the bench in addition to Zinedine Zidane starting.

Morocco 1 France 5 – 2000 – France had five distinct goal scorers in this demolition of France in the form of Thierry Henry, Youri Djorkaeff, Christophe Dugarry, Nicolas Anelka and Sylvain Wiltord. Nourreddine Naybet could only manage a 65th-minute consolation for the Atlas Lions.

France 2 Morocco 2 – 2007 – An entertaining game of football with Youssef Mokhtari scoring a late equalizer for Morocco after France went ahead courtesy of goals from Sidney Govou and Sami Nasri after an early lead for the African nation.

