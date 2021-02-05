Barcelona star Gerard Pique has accused La Liga referees of favouring Real Madrid. The World Cup winner added that majority of the referees in the Spanish first division are from the capital city and despite their professionalism, unconciously are biased towards the record champions in crucial moments of a game. The Blaugrana defender had also expressed his displeasure over refereeing decisions in the past. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 36, Fans Ask CR7’s Former Club Real Madrid To Wish the Juventus Star on His Birthday!.

'The other day a former referee said that 85 per cent of the referees are from Madrid,' Gerard Pique said in a recent interview with Post United. 'I respect the professionalism of the referees and I know they try to do their best job, but when a moment of doubt comes...' he added. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Distances Himself From PSG Rumours, To Decide Future In Summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have struggled this season in the league as they find themselves 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. Both sides are level on points and have an identical disciplinary record as well, receiving 36 bookings each.

The defender during the interview also spoke about Sergio Ramos' future at Real Madrid. 'Sergio is an example, with the contract talks he is having: when there is a strong president who makes a decision and wants to take that path, the players can’t do much,' said Gerard Pique.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).