Having not won their last two matches, Barcelona will be facing Getafe in their next game on Sunday, April 16. The La Liga 2022-23 match will take place in Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe and has a starting time of 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Getafe are currently in the 16th position in the table with 30 points from 28 matches. A win against Barcelona will give them a much-needed boost in their relegation battle. Their opponents FC Barcelona are at the top of the La Liga 2022-23 table with 72 points from 28 matches. They will be aiming for a victory against Getafe to regain their 13-point lead. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match. Lionel Messi Ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes the Joint-Highest Goal Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During PSG’s 3–1 Victory Over Lens in Ligue 1.

Getafe suffered a 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad in their previous match in the Spanish league. They will need a much improved performance if they want to take anything from the Barcelona game. Enes Unal and Borja Mayoral are expected to lead the lines for the Getafe side. Damian Suarez and Luis Milla will play in the midfield. Domingos Duarte will be leading Getafe's defense while David Soria will play under that bar.

Barcelona's 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid came as a shock to many. The Blaugrana did not recover from this loss and dropped points against Girona in their previous match. Xavi's side will be looking to start fresh. All eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski who has not been in his best form since the World Cup. The Catalan Giants have the best defensive record in La Liga, having conceded only 9 goals so far. Jules Kounde and Ronaldo Araujo are expected to lead Barcelona's defense.

When is Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Getafe will lock horns with Barcelona in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 16. The game will begin at 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network posses the broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 in India. fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Getafe vs Barcelona match on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Cadiz 0–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2022–23: Depleted Los Blancos Register Convincing Victory Before Trip to Chelsea.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. You can enjoy the free live streaming of the important match between Getafe and Barcelona on the JioCinema app and website. Despite being not at their best form, Barcelona are favourites to win this match against Getafe.

