Goa FC is all set to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match will be played between the teams who are not spotted in the top five of the ISL 2020-21 points table and are in acute need of the win which will help them gain momentum. FC Goa is placed on number seven of the points table with eight points in their kitty and Chennaiyin FC is on the next spot on number eight. Chennaiyin FC had five points with only one win and a couple of defeats. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 key players of the game. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of FCG vs CFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Esmael Gonsalves

With one goal so far from four games, it could be quite surprising that we have included Esmael Gonsalves in our Dream11 team. But with these stats, we are sure that the Chennairin FC Forward would want to improve.

Eli Sabia

Eli Sabia, the defender from Chennaiyin FC had an incredible stat of 77.24 per cent when it comes to his pass accuracy. He has made 18 clearances and 10 interceptions and surely is yet another name to be in your Dream11.

Igor Angulo

Having scored six goals from six matches, Igor has left a mark in almost every game he played. With FC Goa seeking points, Igor is once again expected to score once again.

Ivan Gonzalez

Ivan Gonzalez is yet another name that deserves to be in your playing XI. The defender has an incredible record of 84.63 per cent passing accuracy and has spent about 524 minutes on the field.

Anirudh Thapa

With one goal from four games, Anirudh Thapa is yet another name that is expected to do well. Thapa has a passing accuracy of 66.66 per cent.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm. It would be interesting to see how the teams react to the game as they would surely want to gain momentum on the points table.

