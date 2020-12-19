FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Chennaiyin FC will second for their win in five matches when they play FC Goa in their next Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 fixture. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last four matches and have not won since their opening match win over Jamshedpur FC. They are struggling at the eighth place with only five points from as many games while FC Goa are a position above with three points more after six matches. FCG vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Chennaiyin FC are set to recall two key players in Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro. Coach Csaba Laszlo confirmed both are fit enough to start. But defender Enes Sipovic and forward Esmael Goncalves are still doubtful and could at best play as substitutes. Both sides have met on 17 occasions in the history of ISL and FC Goa lead the head-to-head records with nine wins while Chennaiyin FC have won seven games. Chennaiyin won both the 2015 ISL final and last season’s semi-final encounter.

When is FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. So fans can follow live action by switching to Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD channels on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match will also be available online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster for ISL 2020-21, fans can follow the game live on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the FCG vs CFC match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO YV and XStream app.

