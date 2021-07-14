Gianluigi Donnarumma, the goalkeeper of Italy who had stopped a couple of penalties in the Euro 2020 finals is bidding goodbye to AC Milan. He took to Instagram and shared an emotional post and spoke his heart out. In one of the interviews with a popular TV channel, he also hinted about friction with the Rossoneri. It is quite surprising that Donnarumma has preferred not to renew his contract despite a great offer made by AC Milan. He took to social media and posted a video that highlighted the moment he spent at the club. Euro 2020: From Golden Boot to Star of the Final, Here’s the List of Winners at the European Championships.

In the post, he wrote that some choices are difficult to make, but they are a part of man's growth. Furthermore, he explained that a single social media post is not enough to explain what he feels as they are so deep that words are not enough for them. "What I can say is that sometimes it is right to choose to change, to face different challenges, to grow, to complete oneself," read a part of the post. Now, let's have a look at the full post below:

Post by Gianluigi Donnarumma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna99)

Gianluigi Donnarumma is now looking out for a new challenge in France at PSG. The Ligue 1 giants are hopeful of confirming a new contract with the Italian goalkeeper. The former AC Milan goalkeeper was named as the player of the Tournament at the Euro 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).