Real Madrid have a number of injury conerns in their defence and their backline for the clash against Granada was shortened even further after star defender Marcelo was left off the squad list by manager Zinedine Zidane despite being fully fit. It is understood that the Brazilian full-back was axed from the team for Thursday’s game in La Liga due to an argument with the manager. Real Madrid Sweats it Out For La Liga 2021 Match Against Granada as the Title Race Still Remains Open.

Marcelo, who has been Real Madrid’s main left-back for over a decade, has been relegated to a back-up role by Zinedine Zidane since the arrival of Ferlan Mendy at the club. However, after the Frenchman was ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury, the Brazilin was expected to replace him in the team but has seen himself being excluded from the squad for the crucial encounter against Granada at Los Carmenes. Ronald Koeman Doubtful About Barcelona Clinching La Liga 2021 Title After 3-3 Draw Against Levante.

Real Madrid Squad

According to a report from Goal, Marcelo’s exclusion from the Real Madrid squad for the Granada encounter in La Liga was due to an argument with manager Zinedine Zidane. It is understood that the Brazilian is frustrated with his depleting role and the manager’s tactics and line-up decisions in recent months with the issue coming to head at Tuesday’s training session.

The left-back has been starved of minutes this season as he is 15th in the Real Madrid squad for total minutes this term after playing the majority of the campaign as the back-up for Ferlan Mendy. It is understood that the Brazilian isn’t the only veteran frustrated with Zinedine Zidane’s tactics and there is a growing concern that the manager might leave at the end of the season.

Real Madrid will have to count on youngster Miguel Gutierrez to step up in the absence of the first-choice left-backs in the important encounter against Granada as they look to keep the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid. With three games left in the season, Zidane men are five points behind in the La Liga title race and will be aiming to cut the gap.

