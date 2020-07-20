Harry Kane has come a long way from being a ‘one-season wonder’ as he has established himself as one of the best strikers in world football at the moment. And recently, the England forward joined an exclusive club after he reached the 200-goal mark in his career. This feat was achieved following the 26-year-old’s brace against Newcastle United last week. In My Three-Year Contract Tottenham Hotspur Can Win Trophies, Says Jose Mourinho.

Harry Kane’s two goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s victory over the Magpies not only saw the Englishman score 20 goals or more for the sixth consecutive season but also breach the 200-goal landmark. What makes this feat more impressive id that he has managed to reach the milestone faster than Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Fans Vote for Best Free-Kick Taker of All-Time.

Out of his 203 goals, 187 have come for Tottenham Hotspur while Kane scored nine for Millwall, five for Leyton Orient and two for Leicester during loan spells earlier on his career. The 26-year-old needed just 350 appearances to reach the astonishing feat.

Cristiano Ronaldo – widely regarded as one of the greatest goal-scorers – needed 29 more games to reach the 200-goal mark. Sergio Aguero achieved the feat in 396 games while Thierry Henry needed 439 games to achieve the milestone. Wayne Rooney, Premier League second-highest goal-scorer, had played 100 more games than Kane when he reached 200 career goals.

Harry Kane added to his goal tally on Sunday when he scored a brace against Leicester City on Spurs’ 3-0 victory. The win saw Jose Mourinho’s side move to sixth in the points table as they look to secure Europa League qualification for next season.

