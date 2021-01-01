Manchester City are looking to reinforce their attack in the summer and have identified Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane as a potential target. The Englishman has established himself as one of the top forwards in world football in recent years and the former Premier League champions consider him to be the ideal player for their team and a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who has been plagued with injuries. Everton vs Manchester City Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City are planning a shock £90million bid for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane next summer. Manager Pep Guardiola is assessing options to replace the club’s top-scorer Sergio Aguero and has the England international in his sights due to his proven goal-scoring records and style of play.

Harry Kane has been the top English forward for a few years now and has proved himself on the European stages as well. The Spurs man has scored 20 or more goals in each of his past six seasons, along with winning the Premier League golden boot twice and considering Manchester City’s problems up front, the 27-year-old will be a great addition to the team.

Harry Kane is the main star at Tottenham Hotspur and till now has shown no desire of wanting to leave the club. But Spurs have failed to win any kind of silverware in recent years, and lack of success could force the striker to look at other alternatives, which might help him win his career’s first major trophy.

Manchester City have struggled in front of the goal as strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have missed a considerable amount of matches due to re-occurring injuries. This has forced Pep Guardiola to use his wide men in the central role, which has severely affected the team’s output in the final third of the pitch.

