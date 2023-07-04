As teams around the globe compete fiercely for a coveted place in the FIFA World Cup 2026, the journey to the illustrious tournament is arduous. As India tries to clinch a place in Pot 2 for the World Cup qualifiers draw, which could mean the difference in advancing through the qualifying stages for the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup, a precarious twist has struck, leaving football fans on edge. With the SAAF Championship 2023 Final looming on Tuesday, India's fate now rests with FIFA. India's fate and their path to World Cup qualification will hinge on the outcome of this crucial match, fuelling the anticipation of passionate football fans. AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran Happy with SAFF Championship 2023 Evolvement

The eagerly awaited AFC Zone draw, set on July 27, will be crucial as teams wait to learn their fate. The teams will be painstakingly seeded into four separate pots, representing their different placements, using the FIFA rankings as of July 20.

India finds themselves in a vulnerable situation at the bottom of Pot 2. However, if they can maintain their present position, they will avoid having to face numerous tough competitors in the second round of qualifiers. They will instead face the difficult task of taking on just one club from the famous Pot 1, which features Asian footballing giants like Japan, Iran, Australia, South Korea, and much more.

Here's How India Can Stay in Pot 2 of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

India's hopes of qualifying for Pot 2 by the July 20 cutoff date are closely linked to FIFA's choice to include the Hero Intercontinental Cup, which was played in Odisha in June, in the official standings. India's total points may surpass Lebanon's if this event is taken into account, removing the need to wait impatiently for the conclusion of the SAFF Championship final.

The result of India's upcoming match against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final will determine their chances of making it to Pot 2 if the Hero Intercontinental Cup final is not considered.

India will be guaranteed a place in the World Cup Qualifiers if they win the championship game. India would have 1207.44 points in the event of a loss in a penalty shootout, beating Lebanon, which would have 1205.77 points. However, if India loses in regulation time, it will be relegated to Pot 3.

A well-earned favourable draw for the World Cup qualifiers and maintaining their ranking in the top 100 will undoubtedly be the primary motivation for the Indian team on Tuesday under Mahesh Gawli due to the absence of Igor Stimac.

