Barcelona will look to keep their winning run going as they welcome Granada in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona on April 29, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming for a win to reach their objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga live streaming can scroll down below. Antoine Griezmann Reacts After Scoring a Brace Against Villarreal in La Liga 2021 Match (Check Post).

Barcelona have dropped just five points in La Liga since the turn of the year and will be aiming to keep that spectacular run going as they have a chance to leapfrog rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the table and jump to the top of the team standings. Meanwhile, the Europa League campaign took its toll of Granada as they have lost three of their last five games but will be aiming to keep their European dream alive with a win.

When is Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Granada match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium. The match will take place on April 29, 2021 (Thursday) and the match is set to begin at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Granada match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Granada for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).